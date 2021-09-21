Tracy Carol Ridders Riddle

December 12, 1947 - September 16, 2021
Tracy passed away at her home in Lacey, Washington with her family by her side on September 16, 2021 after fighting a battle with cancer.
She was born to Pat and Bettie Ridders of Albany, Oregon, both preceded her in death.
She is survived by husband Ron Riddle of Lacey, Washington; two children Doni Turner of Olympia, Washington and Jason Reeves of Gig Harbor, Washington; two grandsons and one great-grandson. One granddaughter preceded her in death. She is also survived by brother Pat Ridders of Albany, Oregon; sisters Kathy Bond of Scio, Oregon and Karen Yourk of Kirkland, Washington.
