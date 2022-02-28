Travis Jason Thurman

July 17, 1971 - February 18, 2022

Travis Thurman, 50, of Lebanon passed away February 18, after a three year battle with the devastating disease Frontal Temporal Dementia. He passed peacefully at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, with the sun shining in on him.

Travis was born in Corvallis to Les and Sherry Thurman. He had one sibling, older brother, Troy. Travis grew up in Corvallis, graduating from Crescent Valley High School in 1990. While at Crescent Valley, he played four years each of football and baseball. He attended Linn Benton Community College and Oregon State University.

In 1993, Travis became employed at Evanite Hardboard Company. While there, in 2000, he met and fell in love with Karla Nichols. They were married August 3, 2003, in Albany. In 2004, after Evanite closed, Travis began his employment with ATI Wah Chang, where he became a Shift Supervisor. He worked there until this disease began taking his life March of 2019.

Travis was a big fan of the OSU Beavers and Seattle Seahawks. He was very social and always active. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, hanging with friends, and being his kids' biggest fan. Most of all, he loved being a dad and husband. Travis and Karla were "Dad" and "Mom" to son Tanner and daughter Kylee.

The three year journey was a difficult one, but the goal was to keep him at home as long as possible. Karla, Mom Sherry, and Caregiver Jan Welch teamed up to make that happen, until there was nothing else that they could do for him. He was admitted to the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on February 12, where he received great care and finally found peace and calm.

Travis is survived by his wife Karla; son Tanner; daughter Kylee; mom Sherry and brother Troy. He was preceded in death by his dad, Les, in 2015.

A celebration of Travis' Life will be held Saturday, March 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte RD E., Albany, Oregon. Please join us in honoring Travis by wearing Oregon State Beaver gear and sharing great memories!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Travis, may be made to the following organizations helping with Travis' care. OHSU Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296 - directed to the Neurology Department or The Oregon Brain Bank at OHSU. Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany, OR 97322.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com