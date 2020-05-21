× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 22, 1988 – May 14, 2020

Trudi LaRae Bennett, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend passed peacefully in her sleep on May 14, 2020.

Trudi was born in Lebanon, on July 22, 1988 and was a graduate of West Albany High School.

Trudi was filled with compassion and was a sensitive soul. She loved and cared deeply for everyone and everything. She touched many lives. Trudi was passionate about her work with her Union (UFCW555) and the rights of working people.

She loved camping, fishing, concerts, football and road trips to the beach. Mostly she loved her friends and family and her two “Boys” Bacchus and Odin.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa Pollock, Father Barry Bennett, Brother Brady Bennett (Emily), Companion Ron McDade, Grandmothers Trudy Pollock and Pauline Bennett, five nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her two grandfathers preceded her.

A memorial service will be held later in the year. Trudi would want you all to be good to each other and treat all people with respect and dignity. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

