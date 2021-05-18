Valentine M Hellman

Valentine (Val) Hellman was born on January 23, 1942 to Valentine J. and Theresia Hellman in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. He grew up the next to the youngest in a large family. His father died when he was not quite two years old. Val spent his earlier years on the family farm on the outskirts of Glen Ullin. He played multiple sports while attending Glen Ullin High School where he graduated in 1961. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He moved to Oregon after his years in the service. Val met his wife Teresa while they were both working in the custodial department at Oregon State University where he worked for 30 years and was a big Beaver fan. Val loved ice cream, peanuts, polka music, babies, and his family. He spent many happy hours babysitting grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings. He made good friends when he walked at the mall every morning. He was a lifelong Catholic and passionate about his faith. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Albany.