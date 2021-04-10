June 29, 1940 - March 31, 2021

Vanda Lee Pulver, 80, of Albany went home to be with the Lord on March 31st. She went peacefully while surrounded by her loving family.

Vanda was born on June 29, 1940 in Omarsville, Kentucky to Arthur and Jessie Lee (Wooten) Poe. While still a young child, she moved with her family to Sweet Home. She lived the remainder of her life in the Willamette Valley.

She married James A. Pulver on September 11, 1965. Together they raised four children, teaching them the value of an honest day's work, the joy of having fun together, playing games together, the importance of sticking together during good times and bad, which resulted in a priceless gift that can never be lost...having a close knit loving family.

Vanda was a life long crafter, enjoying working with her hands. She loved creating beautiful hand-made items and gifting them to her friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking/baking, bowling on various leagues, and spending time with her family.