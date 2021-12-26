 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

Veldren Dixon

  • 0
Veldren Dixon

August 20, 1935 - December 15, 2021

Veldren Marie Dixon passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 15, with her beloved husband of 57 years, William (Bill) Dixon, at her side. She is survived by seven of her eight children. Vicki Barbour, Debbie Dixon, Scott (Paula) Dixon, Kevin (Lory) Dixon, Theresa Dixon, Dan (Amy) Dixon, and Linda (Matt) Crocker. Michael Dixon preceded her in death. In addition to her children she was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was known for her sense of humor, love of children, and her kind, giving heart. Services will be held at the Junction City LDS Church at 1 p.m., December 29.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News