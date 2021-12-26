Veldren Dixon

August 20, 1935 - December 15, 2021
Veldren Marie Dixon passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 15, with her beloved husband of 57 years, William (Bill) Dixon, at her side. She is survived by seven of her eight children. Vicki Barbour, Debbie Dixon, Scott (Paula) Dixon, Kevin (Lory) Dixon, Theresa Dixon, Dan (Amy) Dixon, and Linda (Matt) Crocker. Michael Dixon preceded her in death. In addition to her children she was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was known for her sense of humor, love of children, and her kind, giving heart. Services will be held at the Junction City LDS Church at 1 p.m., December 29.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.