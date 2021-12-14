 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Venus Acosta

  • 0

December 11, 2021

Venus D. Acosta, 58, passed away at her home in Corvallis, Saturday, December 11, 2021. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News