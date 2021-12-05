Vera May Lack

Vera was born in Wells, Oregon (Camp Adair area) to John G. and Ruby (Chilcote) Graham. Her father was managing a farm for Dr. Richard DuBois, a dentist in Portland. When she was six the family moved to a farm 10 miles south of Corvallis and she attended the Lakeside School for eight grades. She then went to Corvallis High School graduating in 1945. In 1946 she married Joseph P. Lack who had been stationed at Camp Adair. Her husband attended OSU for one year and they moved to Eugene for a year before leaving for Springfield, Missouri to attend Central Bible College, Vera attended for one year majoring in music. Joseph graduated in 1951 taking a pastorate in Harrison, Indiana, from there they also pastored in Anderson and New Castle. In 1960 they moved to Arizona and pastored in Chandler, Tempe, and Phoenix before coming to Albany in 1975 where Joseph served as Associate Pastor at Albany First Assembly of God until he passed away in 1988. Vera began working for Linn County Mental Health in 1975 and transferred to Linn County District Court, three and a half years later, retiring in 1992. Vera loved her children and grandchildren, music, flowers, and doing things for others.