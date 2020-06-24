Vera McLean

December 7, 1933 – June 6, 2020

Vera was “the love of his life” to Bill, whom she married in Nottingham in 1955, after they first met in a coffee shop. It was love at first sight for them both; Bill’s favorite pet name for her was “Blossom.” Vera and Bill went on the first of their many adventures together when they immigrated to Canada in 1957. While they lived in Ontario, Canada, daughter Sharon was born in 1958, and son Stephen followed in 1961. The family faced their next adventure when they immigrated to the United States in 1963, going on to live in Maryland and Georgia. In order to be closer to family, Vera and Bill moved to Arkansas in 1998 and Oregon in 2009.