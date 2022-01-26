Verle Barbara Plasttner

May 31, 1927 – January 22, 2022

Verle Barbara Plattner, 94, of Lebanon, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Lebanon.

Verle was born May 31, 1927 in Conner District, Oregon. She was the youngest daughter of Charles and Helen (Hunzicker) Lamb. She raised on the family farm and graduated from Scio High School, where she earned a letter in softball.

Verle married Gabriel "Mike" Plattner on June 6, 1949 in Albany. They settled in Lebanon in 1953 and have resided her since that time. Mike preceded her in death on May 29, 1994.

Verle had been a homemaker and enjoyed reading and playing cards in her younger days. She was also an avid sports fan. She never missed a Blazer or Mariners game. In the summer she would have a baseball game in the pasture every evening for the kids and attended most of Brad's baseball games, grade school through high school.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen (Dave) Mollman, son-in-law, William Cole, grandchildren, Brad Plattner and Allen Mollman, great-grandsons, Matthew Mollman and Hudson Plattner, great-great-grandchildren Olive and Henry Mollman.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Frank Plattner, daughter, Mary Cole, brothers, Wesley and Jack Lamb and her sister, Jean Sharp.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.