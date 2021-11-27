Vern Russell Zimbelman

Vern moved his family from Oaks, North Dakota in May 1962 to Roseburg. There he went to work for Walter O'Keefe at OK's Cash and Save. He worked there until he moved his family to Albany, in 1967. He then went into partnership with Walter O'Keefe and built Pay N' Save Auto Center. He had Pay N' Save until Walter retired and that is when Titan Rebuilders was then created. He was co-owners with Wally Knecht until he retired in 2013. During Vern's retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and staying active in the community.