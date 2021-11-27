Vern Russell Zimbelman

December 1, 1940 – November 18, 2021
Vern R. Zimbelman, 80, of Albany, passed away at his home with family with him.
The son of Ivan and Marion "Olive" (Zuber) Zimbelman, he was born in Oakes, North Dakota. He married Pearl Brady on December 14, 1958 in Hecla, South Dakota.
Vern moved his family from Oaks, North Dakota in May 1962 to Roseburg. There he went to work for Walter O'Keefe at OK's Cash and Save. He worked there until he moved his family to Albany, in 1967. He then went into partnership with Walter O'Keefe and built Pay N' Save Auto Center. He had Pay N' Save until Walter retired and that is when Titan Rebuilders was then created. He was co-owners with Wally Knecht until he retired in 2013. During Vern's retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and staying active in the community.
Vern is survived by his wife, Pearl; daughters, Roxanne Rappin and Carrie Lawrence (Robert); sisters, Judi Haight and Jolene Ray; grandchildren, Shane (Sonya), Kendelle (TJ), Heather and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Alex, Lillian, Baylee, Madelyn and Raelynn.
He was preceded by his parents; brother, Ronald; sisters, Carol Durfee and Bonnie Payne.
A viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 29, at Fisher Funeral Home.
There will be an 11 a.m. service on Tuesday, November 30, followed by a reception at Fisher Funeral Home.
Private interment at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
