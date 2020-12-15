Verna Gallagher died on December 9, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon. She was born October 3, 1935 in Leading Tickles, Newfoundland, a small village located on Cull Island in Notre Dame Bay. She was the daughter of Clarence and Lucy Kirvan Hodder. As a child she experienced life in a mostly self-sustaining fishing community eating cod, salmon, seal and lobster. Icebergs were a common sight in the spring and early summer and to get to the mainland, boats traveled among the ice flows. In later childhood Verna moved to Kippens, located on the main island. She met Richard Gallagher when he served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War in Gander, Newfoundland. They were married on October 6, 1953, just 3 days after her 18th birthday. He immediately whisked her away to his home town of Corvallis, Oregon. A world away from the life she had known, she told the story of her first days in Corvallis when she walked to the former Richey's Market on Monroe and Fifth and, never having experienced a store with two doors, got lost because she went out a different door. Their only child, Michael, was born in 1956. Verna devoted her life to raising her son and played a large role in the life of her granddaughter, Katie. Later in life took care of children in her home. Her love of children led to her moniker as the ‘baby whisperer.' Among her greatest joys in life were visits to her native Newfoundland including a memorable, largely pre-interstate, trip by car in 1961. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who died in 2014, her parents and her brother, Brett. Verna is survived by her sister, Thelma of St. John's, Newfoundland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews on her side of the family who still live in Canada. She is survived by her son Michael (Mary) of Corvallis, her granddaughter Kathryn (Ryan) and great-granddaughter, Annika Kettel, of Helena, Montana. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews from the Gallagher side of the family with whom she had a close relationship, and by her brother-in-law, John “Jack” Gallagher and sister-in-law, Doris Gallagher. She will be buried in a private service at Oak Lawn Cemetery with a memorial celebration to be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter or any organization that assists children. Thank you to the caretakers and staff at Willamette Springs Memory Care who have one of the most difficult jobs imaginable. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.