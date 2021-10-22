July 30, 1943 - October 15, 2021
Vernon "Gene" Eugene Loring was born July 30, 1943, to parents Donald and Ruth (Powell) Loring.
Gene attended and graduated from Albany Union High School, Class of 1961, where he met his wife, Sharon David. Gene took Sharon to her Senior Prom in 1963. Gene and Sharon secretly eloped on January 2, 1965, in Vancouver, Washington. They later married in front of their parents at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany on May 7, 1965. Son Michael arrived in September 1966, followed by daughter Michele's arrival in June 1968.
Gene worked at Duraflake for 40 years and was a millwright electrician when he retired in 2005. In his spare time, Gene loved working on cars, especially his 1964 Ford Galaxy convertible. He was known as "Mr. Fix It" to his family and rarely hired anyone to work on his cars or around the house. His kids and grandkids knew who to call when they needed help. Gene had a dry sense of humor and made people laugh. He loved playing cards and was quite competitive, so he usually won. Gene enjoyed watching sports, especially both Oregon college teams.
Gene was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Loring; children, Mike Loring and Michele (husband Eli) Martin-Dunigan; sisters, Donita Hellman, Jeri Caudle, and Janet (husband Matt) Rokosz; grandchildren, Samantha Martin, Monica Martin (husband, Coty Stephenson), and Matthew Martin; great-grandchildren Brooklin and Bailee Stephenson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Dina Thomas.
At Gene's request, there will not be any services. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
