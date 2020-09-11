× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 27, 1934 – September 7, 2020

Violet “Vi” Mae Proctor-Deever, 86, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon.

Violet was born February 27, 1934 in Wagner, South Dakota, to Alfred and Mayme (Petrick) Zolnowsky. She was the oldest of four children. The family later relocated to Oregon, ultimately settling in Lebanon, where Violet attended Lebanon public schools.

Following graduation from high school, she met and married Roman Suing. They had four children. They later divorced.

Vi later married Don Proctor in 1990. Don passed away in 1995. She subsequently married Charles Deever in 1996. Charles passed away in 2009.

Violet worked for the Linn County Surveyors' office. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, politics, and spending time with her family.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly Watson, son Kevin Suing and daughter Katherine Kelker.

She is survived by her son Eric (Ramona) Suing of Keizer, daughter Julia (David) Summers of Prescott, Arizona, son-in-law John Kelker of Albany, sister Charlotte (John) Hainz of Lebanon, brother Roger (Carol) Zolnowsky of Santa Rosa, California and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.