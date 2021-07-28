June 26, 1927 - July 05,2021

Vida June Krantz, beloved wife and companion, devoted mother and grandmother, was born in Decatur, Illinois, 94 years ago and died at her home on July 5, surrounded by her loving family. Vida was a unique presence — bright, beautiful, fiercely committed to family and friends and to social and political causes that she held dear. She loved life and inspired others to seek fulfillment and to be aware of the beauty around them.

Vida was a superb cook and celebrated hostess, and her many dinner gatherings over the years resonated with lively discussions about politics, books, travel, theater, music, loved ones, joys and sorrows and, of course, the incredible food that graced her dinner table.

In addition to raising a family and holding a full-time managerial position at the Community Services Consortium, Vida co-founded the Corvallis Readers Theater and acted in many of their productions. She also appeared in a number of plays at the Valley Round Barn Theater, OSU's Mitchell Playhouse, and the Woods Hole Theater Company on Cape Cod. Vida is especially remembered for her role as Melissa Garner in a Readers Theater production in January 1995 of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" opposite the late and much-loved Joe Malango, with an encore performance on Valentine's Day of the following year.