June 26, 1927 - July 05,2021
Vida June Krantz, beloved wife and companion, devoted mother and grandmother, was born in Decatur, Illinois, 94 years ago and died at her home on July 5, surrounded by her loving family. Vida was a unique presence — bright, beautiful, fiercely committed to family and friends and to social and political causes that she held dear. She loved life and inspired others to seek fulfillment and to be aware of the beauty around them.
Vida was a superb cook and celebrated hostess, and her many dinner gatherings over the years resonated with lively discussions about politics, books, travel, theater, music, loved ones, joys and sorrows and, of course, the incredible food that graced her dinner table.
In addition to raising a family and holding a full-time managerial position at the Community Services Consortium, Vida co-founded the Corvallis Readers Theater and acted in many of their productions. She also appeared in a number of plays at the Valley Round Barn Theater, OSU's Mitchell Playhouse, and the Woods Hole Theater Company on Cape Cod. Vida is especially remembered for her role as Melissa Garner in a Readers Theater production in January 1995 of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" opposite the late and much-loved Joe Malango, with an encore performance on Valentine's Day of the following year.
Vida loved to travel and was especially enamored of Italy and of all things Italian, a consequence of her having lived in Florence and Venice with her family for two years. Along with the family's many travel adventures, Vida reveled in being able to join her husband on a number of his professional journeys worldwide.
Vida leaves husband Gerald (Jerry) Krantz of Corvallis, daughter Georgia Krantz of Portland, and son Wayne Krantz, daughter-in-law Gabriela and granddaughter Marley, all of New York. A second daughter, Valerie, died in 2009. The family will be eternally grateful to the caregivers and support staff at Visiting Angels in Albany and to Lumina Hospice in Corvallis for their expert care and unwavering devotion to Vida in her declining months. We also thank Vida's many friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
At Vida's request, there will be no formal memorial service. The family suggests instead that those in mourning consider raising a glass of Oregon Pinot Noir in a toast to her memory, and to a beautiful life well lived.
