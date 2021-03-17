Vincent S. Wells

As a young boy, Vince enjoyed playing with his friends, exploring the neighborhood, baseball and card collecting, and playing with Legos where he would occupy himself for hours at a time. Vince loved being a little boy, longed to remain one, and always was a boy at heart. As a teenager, he liked snowboarding and loved his trips to the snow with his best buddies. He liked cars, and his first was a 1963 Chevy Nova SS that he and his dad restored to near original condition. Vince won trophies with the Nova and drove his date to the prom in it.

Vince loved to travel to new places and to meet new people. It brought him great joy. Some of his fondest memories were of his visits to Hawaii, especially the island of Kauai and our family trip there. He longed to do that again. Vince dreamed about living on Kauai someday, happily ever after… The music of IZ made him cry.

After college Vince went to work for Central Willamette Credit Union, and then on to positions at Citizen's Bank and KeyBank where he cultivated special relationships with the customers he so loved. Vince's strong suit as a banker was his connection to his clients. He always put them first and not only treated them with respect, but as members of his own personal family. Vince was a man of integrity and took pride in the reputation that he worked hard to obtain.