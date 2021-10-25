 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viola Maria Traylor
0 entries

Viola Maria Traylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

October 27, 2021

Viola Marie Traylor, 91, of Albany, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Harvest Baptist Church in Albany. Private interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling .rrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudanese man in NYC unable to talk to family

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News