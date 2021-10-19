June 30, 1931 - October 13, 2021

Virginia J. Kolling passed away on October 13th, 2021.

She was born in Wray, Colorado to Joseph and Anna Juranek. Virginia was the youngest of 12 children. She grew up in Wray, where she met her high school sweetheart Jack M. Kolling. Jack and Virginia moved to Lebanon, Oregon and on October 12, 1955, they married.

Jack and Virginia had two sons, Dirk and Kevin Kolling. Virginia loved family, gardening, going to flea markets, and garage sales with her best friend and husband Jack. She also loved to read and was always reading.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, except one, and her son Dirk. She was also preceded by her husband of 64 years, Jack.

Virginia is survived by her older sister Margie; son Kevin and his wife Tami; her granddaughter, Melissa and Lavern; her nephew, Josh and his wife as well as their sons; her nephew Dennis and niece Rhonda, and great-grandchildren, Alea, Casyah, Kyle, Makayla and her fiancé Tyler. Virginia has many friends that she is survived by along with five great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 21 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F Cemetery, address 37295 Cemetery Rd, Lebanon, Oregon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.