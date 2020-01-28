December 1, 1929 — January 20, 2020
Virginia Mae Schrock was born December 1, 1929, in Payette, Idaho and passed away January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family in Corvallis. She was 90 years old.
Virginia’s childhood began in a tiny northeastern Oregon town called Cove. She spent much of her time with her Grandmother and her Aunt Mary, surrounded by several acres of farmland. In grade school, her family moved near Hood River, Oregon, where she resided until she went off to college to study business. She then married Clayton Teach, and after 10 years, several moves and two daughters later, their marriage came to an end. In 1961, she met and married Dale Schrock, plunging her into a life filled with farming and four more children.
She was deeply involved in farm life, and not only as a workmate alongside Dale. Virginia was active in organizations such as Oregon Women for Agriculture, Benton County Extension, and 4-H. She immersed herself into the lives of her children, and she and Dale looked to add another. Unfortunately, their little boy passed on too soon. Years later another daughter was added to the blended family.
When Dale moved on to become Benton County Commissioner, Virginia’s life was changed yet again. She acted as the quiet force that held him up as she consistently supported his political endeavors, all while supplying many with her scrumptious apple pies and famous sour cream twists.
In 2012, Virginia moved into Timberhill Place Assisted Living, where she discovered a whole new family of friends who shared her needs and desires. Her family continued to grow when she joined Calvary Chapel Corvallis and instantly took over the role of main greeter. Her infectious smile, joyful attitude and genuine love permeated every space she occupied.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Jim McClain, of Hood River; children, Rebecca Loeschen (Gordon), Laura Schrock Maxwell, Michael Schrock (Laurie), Nancy Schrock Garcia of Corvallis, and Debra Vidis (John) of Roseville, California. She had 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and many, many great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Schrock; sons, Vernon and Joseph Schrock; daughter, Charlene Mahon; parents, Ted and Mae McClain; brothers, Teddy McClain and Ace Logan, and sisters, Carol Holbert and Margie Fitzgerald.
A memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Calvary Chapel, 2125 NW Lester Ave., Corvallis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lumina Hospice, or Habitat for Humanity, Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM
2125 NW Lester Ave
Corvallis, OR 97330