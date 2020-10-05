 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Voss

Virginia Voss

{{featured_button_text}}

January 13, 1927 – September 29, 2020

Virginia (Ginny) was a long time resident of Albany, where she married Lloyd Voss and raised their two daughters, Linda Manley of Mesa Arizona and Patti Cook of West Richland Washington, Lloyd and Ginny enjoyed retirement in Yuma Arizona, and loved to travel. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News