Vivian Kempf

October 15, 1923 – November 22, 2020

Vivian Lee Kempf went to heaven from the arms of her family, November 22, 2020. Vivian was born on October 15, 1923 in Clayton, Kansas, Vivian was born to Eva and Charles Hagan. Vivian was welcomed by siblings Virginia and Virgil, and was followed by John and Julia (who succeeds her). Vivian dreamed of being a missionary and contacted neighboring farm families to gain college financial credit from their catalog orders to Montgomery Ward.

When the family left the ravages of the dust bowl and moved to Oregon, Vivian attended Salem High School and then Oregon College of Education where she began a legacy of children and grandchildren preparing for teaching careers.

There she met future husband, Chuck Phelps. After graduation she taught every age and subject as she moved with Chuck while his jobs as school principal changed. Their first child, Cathleen Marie Phelps was born in 1944, followed by James Virgil, Jerry Quentin, and Patricia Ann. Vivian instilled in her sons and daughters the love of learning and the drive to achieve professional goals.

After Chuck's death in a logging accident in 1962, Vivian continued to raise the children and teach in Waldport, Oregon.