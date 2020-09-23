In their free time they camped, fished, motored around the West Coast to visit family and friends and see the sites. In their retirement they were on the casino bus regularly playing the penny machines and eating the free buffet… the buffet lost on most trips. They were self-sufficient growing and canning all their own food most of their lives and supplied friends and family from their bountiful garden seasons.

Vonda loved her flower garden, crocheting, cooking (especially desserts), camping and collecting. She was a fan of the Beavers, Blazers, and sports on TV in general. Vonda was a good neighbor and the door was always open. She had one of the world's best laughs that was loud and heard often, the kind of laugh that was contagious. She was active in the Grange for many years and volunteered her time with many organizations. She liked to expand your waistline with cookies, pies, fudge, cakes and some of the best fresh berry cobblers you ever tasted.

She is survived by her three step-children Debbie, Gregory, and Terry; grandchildren Matthew, Lindsey, Ian, and Elizabeth; seven great grandchildren; and the surviving girl gang of Falk cousins. All of her older siblings, Leslie Falk, Omar Falk, Lyman Falk, Doris Isom, Lila Turrell and Treva Yada, preceded her in death. Gifts in her honor can be donated to Sharing Hands, PO Box 335, Brownsville, Oregon 9732, or via their website at: sharinghands.org.

We love and will miss her sweet and joyful nature. And that laugh.