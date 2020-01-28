w. harold hunter

In 1988 he became director of development for the College of Liberal Arts at Oregon State University. He enjoyed his work at OSU and stayed a supporter of the College of Liberal Arts and OSU sports after he retired in 1992.

He was a lifelong fan of the St Louis Cardinals; was involved in many community activities like United Way, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and several church choirs and community theaters; and was for 9 years president of the Corvallis United Church of Christ Foundation. Other pastimes included reading, woodworking, racquetball, tennis, golf and classical music, especially opera.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; his three children: Kim and husband Ken Anderson (Stone Ridge, NY), Kris and wife Dee (Hewitt, NJ), and Jason (San Jose, CA); four grandchildren: Monica, Sara, Heather and Joshua; and four great-grandchildren: Levi, Isaac, Rose and Demetria.

A public memorial service will not be held, but his family will gather at a later date to celebrate his wonderful life. Lumina Hospice was a great help to Harold and his family in his final days, and memorial contributions in Harold’s name may be made to Lumina.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

