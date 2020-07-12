× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 8, 1936 – June 19, 2020

Walter D. Eichner 84, died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at a rest home in Albany.

Walter was born in Berkeley, California to Ernest and Alice (Michaelson) Eichner. He attended Berkeley High school, where he was president of his fraternity, and graduated in 1954. He married his High school sweetheart, Carroll Shoemake, shortly after graduation. Walter then entered U.C. Berkeley, where he studied architecture and economics. He took a B.A. degree in Economics in 1960.

Thereafter he began a highly successful career with Atlantic-Richfield Oil Company. Walter progressed from sales to regional trainer, thence to employee-relations and ultimately to Director of the Atlantic-Richfield Foundation. There he funded many local and national non-profit organizations such as Para los Niños and the San Diego Zoo. These career advancements required him to make two cross-country moves from California to New Jersey and back again in the early 1970s. He finished his career as ARCO’s Director of Public Relations and retired from the company in 1986.