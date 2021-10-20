Walter Ernest Claassen, 77, of Stayton, passed away on September 21, 2021, surrounded by his children. Born in Paso Robles, California, on August 23, 1944, to Ernest and Elizabeth Claassen, Walt grew up on a ranch close to a large extended family. There he learned a strong work ethic and developed a love of animals and the great outdoors. While attending Western Baptist Bible College in California Walt met and married Linda Gluck, in 1964. The family moved to Stayton in 1971. They made their home in the Stayton/Scio/Lyons area. Walt worked in agriculture and manufacturing over the years. He was most recently a member of Canyon Bible Fellowship in Lyons. In his spare time Walt loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors, cruising around the mountains. He loved to sit in a coffee shop or restaurant and visit. Walt would meet a stranger and come away with a friend. He was a regular at many local establishments, and really enjoyed all the friends he made there. Walt is survived by his son, Ernest Claassen, and wife Jane, of Stayton; daughter, Bonita Claassen, of Scio; grandchildren, Briana Claassen, Byron Claassen, Logan Claassen and Rose Claassen, and great-granddaughter, Lanah Claassen, as well as brothers, Duane Claassen (Marjanne), of Colorado, and Gordon Claassen (Susan), of California, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents Ernest and Elizabeth Claassen, step-father, George Roberts, brother, Ray Claassen, and a grandson. Walt will be remembered for his love of people and the great outdoors. A Celebration of Life will be held at Foothills Church, 975 Fern Ridge Rd. SE, Stayton, OR at 1:30 p.m. on October 23, 2021. Contributions can be made to Hope Pregnancy Clinic in Salem or a charity of your choice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.