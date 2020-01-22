July 7, 1940 ¬– January 7, 2020

Walter L. Badger passed away on January 7, 2020 in Corvallis, after an extended illness with dementia. Born on July 7, 1940 in Trojan, South Dakota. He was one of four boys born to Sophie and James Badger.

At the age of 5, Walt and his 3 brothers, Omer, Dave, and Ron moved to Myrtle Point. Walt graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1958 and immediately went to work for the cable company in Coos Bay and later Newport. Walt, while working for the cable company, met a young mother, Yvonne Bourgeois. Yvonne and Walt were married on February 28, 1966. Walt stepped into a stepfather role for Scott and Lorrie Gibson. Walt and Yvonne later welcomed two additional sons, Cory and Brad Badger.

Walt had an entrepreneurial spirit. Over the course of a 55 year career, he started or owned a cable TV construction company, a TV and electronics store, multiple restaurants, and a real estate management and development company among other endeavors.

Walt enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as watching drag racing and sporting events. He enjoyed attending all the local high school and college sporting events, especially when they involved his sons’ participation.