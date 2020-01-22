July 7, 1940 ¬– January 7, 2020
Walter L. Badger passed away on January 7, 2020 in Corvallis, after an extended illness with dementia. Born on July 7, 1940 in Trojan, South Dakota. He was one of four boys born to Sophie and James Badger.
At the age of 5, Walt and his 3 brothers, Omer, Dave, and Ron moved to Myrtle Point. Walt graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1958 and immediately went to work for the cable company in Coos Bay and later Newport. Walt, while working for the cable company, met a young mother, Yvonne Bourgeois. Yvonne and Walt were married on February 28, 1966. Walt stepped into a stepfather role for Scott and Lorrie Gibson. Walt and Yvonne later welcomed two additional sons, Cory and Brad Badger.
Walt had an entrepreneurial spirit. Over the course of a 55 year career, he started or owned a cable TV construction company, a TV and electronics store, multiple restaurants, and a real estate management and development company among other endeavors.
Walt enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as watching drag racing and sporting events. He enjoyed attending all the local high school and college sporting events, especially when they involved his sons’ participation.
Walt is survived by his wife of 53 plus years, Yvonne and three sons: Scott, Cory and Brad as well as their spouses, Debbie, Rebecca, and Mercedes. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Walt was preceded in death by, his parents, 3 brothers, and daughter Lorrie. There will be a celebration of life on July 11, 2020 at The Walnut Barn in Martin Luther King Jr. Park Corvallis, Oregon, from 12-3p.m. Help us celebrate Walt’s Birthday.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Benton Co. Heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Regent Court Memory Care and Hospice of Benton Co.