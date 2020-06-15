Wanda Jean Barnes

October 6, 1924 – June 7, 2020

Wanda was married on November 27, 1969 in Carson City, Nevada to Larry Milton Barnes., who preceded her in death. Wanda owned and operated the Shady Bend Store and gas station in Blodgett prior to it burning down in 1982. She was a member of the Blodgett Community Church and attended the Dorcas group there as well as holding the office of church treasurer for many years.