Wanda Jean Barnes

October 6, 1924 – June 7, 2020

Wanda Jean Barnes passed away peacefully at Evergreen Hospice House on June 7, 2020. She was born in Champaign, Illinois to Willis and Gertrude Markwell.

Wanda was married on November 27, 1969 in Carson City, Nevada to Larry Milton Barnes., who preceded her in death. Wanda owned and operated the Shady Bend Store and gas station in Blodgett prior to it burning down in 1982. She was a member of the Blodgett Community Church and attended the Dorcas group there as well as holding the office of church treasurer for many years.

Contributions in her memory can be sent to Evergreen Hospice House or an animal shelter of one's choice. There will be no memorial service at her request.

