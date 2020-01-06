Waneta J. Adams-Ponder

August 26, 1932 – December 21, 2019

Waneta, 87 was born in Powell, Wyoming to Ben and Mildred Moore. She moved to her "beloved Oregon" as a child.

While living in Scio, she married Francis Adams and raised three daughters there. Later in life, Waneta married Paul Ponder and lived in Lyons, for many years.

Waneta was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Adams; husbands Francis Adams and Paul Ponder; brother Ben Moore and sister Viola Hughson.

She is survived by daughters Linda (Paul) Russak and Francene (Gary) Minten; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister Darlean Duchateau and brother Chuck Moore.

A private family service will be held. Private interment in Miller Cemetery, Scio. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.