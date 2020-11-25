Warren Witham

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our brother, Warren Dale Witham. Warren died November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was diagnosed in 2014 with a Stage 3 Oligodendroglioma brain tumor and fought a courageous battle for 6 years. Warren never complained once through many rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.

Warren was born to Ron and Bonnie Witham in Corvallis, Oregon in 1960. He was 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Warren was a healthy baby who kept his slender shape all his life. He lived in Philomath and graduated from Philomath High School, in 1978. Warren played on the football team and was a defensive back, wide receiver. He worked for Jerry Melland Automotive while in high school, then Shroyer Logging. He proudly enlisted in the Army and made it through basic training, finishing with the highest marks in infantry. He was honorably discharged due to having a broken nose from an accident he had on Mary's Peak. Warren's love for the outdoors drew him to the timber industry. He went to work at 3G Lumber Company for a short time. He worked as a logger and equipment operator for RV Shaw Logging for 31 years. He excelled at every aspect in this field, which included the highest tree topped and rigged at 80 feet for the yarder crew. Warren ended his logging career at TTT.