Feb. 15,1940 - Feb. 3,2021

Wayman Gary Bradley loving father, and grandfather passed away on February 3. He was 80 years old.

Wayman was born February 15, 1940, in Weatherford Oklahoma, to Lewis and Roberta Bradley. At the age of 3 his family moved to Albany. While in school at Albany Union High School he lettered in both football, and baseball; graduating in 1958. Following high school, he attended Shasta College where he played football as a defensive lineman and played in the Olive Bowl on Thanksgiving Day in 1958. He met his wife Kenna Hutchins in high school and they married in October 1959.

After marrying, Wayman was hired by Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington, where the new couple started their family. In 1967 Wayman, Kenna and daughters Kathy and Aleta moved back to Albany to be close to their families. Wayman was hired by Western Kraft (to be renamed Willamette Industries). He coached the Western Kraft softball team for many years, and loved to take the family along and camp out during out-of-town softball tournaments. He made many life-long friendships through school and work.