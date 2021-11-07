Aug. 28, 1957 - Oct. 21, 2021

Wayne Amos Roth, 64, of Choteau, Montana, died Thursday, Oct. 21 due to Covid-19 complications while out on a tow.

He was the son of Sterling and Pricilla (Schlabach) Roth and born in Athabasca, Alberta, Canada, and was raised in Hubbard, Oregon. He attended North Marion High School in Aurora.

He married Patricia Dulley, "the girl next door," on December 25, 1981. They lived in Lebanon and later Albany and relocated to Choteau, Montana, in 2000 where Wayne owned and operated JARR Wrecking, Towing and Auto Service for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; father Sterling Roth of Canby, Oregon; children Bridget Baeth and Kayla Roth, both of Tacoma, Washington, and Travis Roth of Bozeman, Montana; siblings Allen Roth of Brooklyn, New York, Bruce Roth of Fort Shaw, Montana, JoAnn Roth of Portland, Oregon, Gaye Roth of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Melody Roth of Portland, Oregon and Loyal Roth of Sherwood, Oregon; and grandchild Ruari Baeth.

Wayne belonged to Montana Tow Truck Association, Masonic Lodge #44, Choteau Lions Club and Viper Club of America.

He had a love of cars, tinkering and helping others. He was always dreaming of his next project. Wayne had a great smile and always a prank (or two) up his sleeve.

A burial service was held Oct. 30 at the Choteau Cemetery. Contributions in his name may be made to Montana Tow Truck Association, Margo Fund, P.O. Box 363, Three Forks, MT 59752.

