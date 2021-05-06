Wayne Douglas Laird

Wayne, 66, was killed in a motorcycle accident April 30th in Turner. He was born August 4, 1954 in Denver, Colorado, and grew up in South Dakota. Wayne worked as a motorcycle mechanic throughout the Willamette Valley, starting at Santiam Yamaha in 1977, and various shops. He also was partners in Performance Cycle in Albany. Many said he was the best motorcycle and ATV mechanic in the valley. In addition, he rode and repaired snowmobiles. Wayne's love of motorcycles started at an early age including riding flat track motocross and competing at Sturgis in South Dakota. He was involved in many organizations like the Timber Carnival, 4-H, Albany Cart racing, Mid-Willamette Dart League, Deluxe Shuffleboard League, the Ultralight Club at Probst Field in Albany, and was one of the Scio Thespians in the Sheepskin Revue. Wayne had many interests including motorcycles, brewing beer, archery, disc golf, building bird houses, pyrotechnics, spelunking, star gazing, rock-hounding and always having fun. He was loved by all; he never judged, just loved. Wayne married Odie Vogel on December 30, 1990 in Crabtree. He is survived by his wife: Odie of Scio; sons: Thomas Laird of Madras and Patrick Laird of Scio; brothers: Jeff Laird and Brad Laird, both of Denver, Colorado; sisters: Ginger Patera of St. Joseph, Michigan and Kathleen Malekzadeh of Eugene. Other survivors include his Vogel in-laws, brothers Chris and John and mother Nadji, as well as, seven nephews and seven nieces plus their spouses and children. Viewing will be Friday, May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. at Providence Cemetery in Scio followed by a potluck and celebration of Wayne's life at his farm on Crackerneck Drive in Scio. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.