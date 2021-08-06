Wayne Ralph Steuck

March 22, 1947 - July 24, 2021
Wayne passed away after a four-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wendy (Piefer), his sons, Kenneth and Michael, and daughter, Cheri (Dennis). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ashley, Riley, Kennedy, Connor, Abbigail, and Logan. Wayne also had two younger brothers, Mike and Jim. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Helen (Erikson) Steuck.
No formal memorial service will be conducted (at Wayne's request), but a celebration of his life will be held at a future date and location. For a more detailed description on Wayne's life, accomplishments, and details to come on date of celebration, please refer to the McHenry Funeral Home website.
