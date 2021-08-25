Wesley & Bette Lou Whiting

Aug. 11, 1926 - Mar. 4, 2020 & Dec. 21, 1931 - Aug. 15, 2021
Bette Lou Whiting, 89, passed away on Sunday, August 15th in Lebanon. Her husband, Wesley Whiting, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, also in Lebanon. Bette was born in December of 1931 to Raymond and Ava (Buffington) Sumstine in Eugene. Bette was born and raised in Eugene, and graduated from Willamette High school. Wesley was born in August of 1926 to Walter and Betty (Burnete) Whiting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He joined the United States Navy and served during WWII on the U.S.S. Franklin.
After the service Wesley made his way to Eugene where he met and married Bette. Together they lived in Eugene and then Junction City. While in Junction City Bette owned a fabric store called "Threads N' Things." Wesley worked for Pacific Northwest Bell, a telephone company, as their central office technician. After 40 years they then moved to Arizona. In 2007 they returned to Oregon where they resided until passing away.
Wesley was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters, Job's Daughters, and was the telephone union president. Bette was also a member of the Independent Order of Foresters and Job's Daughters as well as the Order of the Eastern Star.
They are survived by their two children, Michael (Janette) Whiting of Lebanon and Carole (Victoria) Whiting of Hudson, New Hampshire; and eight grandchildren. To leave your condolences for their family, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
