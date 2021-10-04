December 25, 1924 – September 28, 2021

Wilber Eugene Nigh, 96, passed away at home in Lacomb on September 28, 2021.

Gene was born on Christmas day in Bluejacket, Oklahoma, to William R. and Eva Judith (Mitchell) Nigh. Gene went to school in Oklahoma and worked on the family farm until he joined the Navy in 1943. He was a proud US veteran, serving in the South West Pacific theatre of World War II as a Seaman first class. Gene was honorably discharged in March 1946. February 13, the same year, he married the love of his life, Marie (Liess) Nigh. They had one daughter, Sharon Nigh-Censky.

Gene went to work for Lulay saw mill and stayed for 20 years until they closed down. After that he went to Ormet as a steelworker till he retired. Retirement gave him time to focus on his true passions; horses and fishing. Gene and Marie bred Tennessee Walkers and Gene would take them to shows winning various ribbons. He loved his horses. He also loved to fish. He also kept a garden every year until this last summer. He was determined to grow tomatoes, be it only in pots on his porch this year.