October 11, 1935 – November 15, 2021

Wilbur E. Dearborn, 86, of Lebanon, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away peacefully at his home, November 15, 2021.

Wilbur was born October 15, 1935, in Yakima, Washington, the son of Wilbur and Marie (Monda) Dearborn.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeriolene Pitts and son, Bobby Dearborn, brothers, Alan and Melvin, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.