wilfred clayton barnts

January 6, 1942 – January 6, 2020

Wilfred Clayton “Clay” Barnts was born on January 6th, 1942 to Earl and Alta Barnts in Eugene, Oregon. He passed peacefully on his 78th birthday at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat of 55 years and his faithful and beloved friend, Sir Dandy Dawg. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Hagar and Georgia Trusty of Oregon; his three children; Debbie Brewer, Scott Barnts, and Becky Dorland; his twelve grandchildren, Josh, Jared, Jenny, Tyler, Carisse, Cory, Ashley, Janette, Jeremy, Trisha, Shadow, and Angel, his great grandchildren, Caroline, Izzy, Lincoln, Enan, and one on the way, along with many nieces and nephews.

In 1960, Clay graduated from Monroe High School and joined the U.S. Army, becoming a Finance NCO. On September 6th of that year, he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Russell in Monroe, Oregon. While in the Army, Clay served tours in Germany and Vietnam. After being honorable discharged from the US Army, Clay and Pat returned to the Monroe area where Clay worked a variety of jobs, eventually ending up working for Wah Chang in Millersburg, Oregon. After 38 years of service, Clay retired from Wah Chang.

