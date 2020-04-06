× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 13, 1933 – March 28, 2020

Willa Kenoyer was born on December 13, 1933, in Tacoma, Washington, to William and Dorothy (Wenke) Kenoyer. Willa passed away, in the company of loved ones, on March 28, 2020, in Albany,

She was an alumna of the University of Washington; the University of California, Berkeley (Bachelor of Arts); and Michigan State University (Master of Arts, Journalism).

Willa worked extensively as a writer and editor: at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine; for her own newspapers, The Shiawassee County Journal and the White Cloud Eagle; for The Dominion newspaper in Wellington, New Zealand; and as a freelance journalist for the Ludington Michigan Daily News and the Muskegon Michigan Chronicle, among others. She also worked as Promotion Manager for WKAR-TV at Michigan State University.