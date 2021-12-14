August 10, 1938 – December 5, 2021
Willard "Larry" Boatwright, 83, of Lebanon, died December 5, 2021 at his home.
Larry was born August 10, 1938, in Salem, the son of Melvin and Grace (Dunkel) Boatwright. Following graduating high school, Larry entered the Navy and served two years as a pipefitter. He then attended College of the Redwoods for two years. Larry then moved to Lebanon, and had worked as a carpenter the majority of his life.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and barbecuing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed working on old cars and his son's race cars.
Larry married Sharon Yeoman on May 24, 1981, she survives. He is also survived by his children, Wes Boatwright, Cindy Bodda, Wendy (Ken) Hortsch, Annette (Patrick) Pullen, sisters, Patricia and Dixie, 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Beverly and Linda, step-son, Tom Pullen, and his brother, Dale.
Private family services were held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
