Willetta Lenore Burton Pense

They raised their three children in Milwaukie where Willetta continued to live until 1999.

To know Willetta you knew she was a born leader. She received her ten-year pin as a Camp Fire leader; even after 50 years one very special group still remained very close friends. Also during her children’s school years in Milwaukie, she was a leader of a high school girls club, and assisted with a Boy Scout troop and also for several summers she had a berry platoon.

From 1970 to 1986 she worked at PDX for Omaha Travel Ins. Dispatcher for PDX Police Department and retired from the Sky Chef, a subsidiary of America Airline as a hostess and cashier.

She traveled extensively while with American Airlines which included travels to Europe, Middle East and the Caribbean.

In 1999, after 48 years living in Milwaukie, Willetta moved back to the family farm on Oupor Rd. She would often look out at the mountains and say “I’m home.

Willetta two passions were genealogy and pictures and because of this she left her family a history that dates back over 200 years. However, another love was her many friends, she leaves a wide circle of them. In November 2019 she had her DNA collected and found so many that she was related to and many she never even heard of.