October 12, 1953 – April 20, 2020

William (Bill) Dan Pitcher, 66, of Monroe Oregon, passed away on April 20, 2020.

Bill was born on October 12, 1953 to Delbert and Wilma Pitcher in Eugene Oregon.

Bill spent most of his life farming in the Monroe area. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting & fishing. He especially loved hunting waterfowl with his dog.

Bill is survived by his three children, Matt, Whitney and Blake, his brother Frank, and his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Pam.

A memorial will be announced once Covid-19 regulations are lifted.

