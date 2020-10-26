William "Bill" Francis

November 17, 1941 – October 14, 2020

Bill Francis of Keizer, Oregon, loving brother, uncle and friend passed away at home October 14, 2020 at the age of 78.

Bill was born in Dallas, Oregon, November 17, 1941 to Mary and Rouleigh Francis. He attended schools in Sheridan and Newport graduating from Newport High School in 1960. He attended Oregon State University, was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. He served in the Army National Guard from 1963-1969.

Bill was a cowboy at heart who loved the rodeo, he enjoyed team roping and volunteering at Pee Wee rodeos. He respected the land, farmers, and all things related. He enjoyed sporting events, traveling and reading. In his earlier years, Bill enjoyed water and snow skiing, golf, hunting, and fishing.

Bill had over 50 years sales and marketing experience. In his business, he represented the Pacific Northwest in agriculture, distributing farm equipment, turf and light industrial products. He was a member of the Willamette Valley Ag Association and a member and former board member of AIMRA.