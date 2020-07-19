1947 – 2020
William “Bill” Franklin Goslow, Aka “Gos,” an incredible step-father, Papa, and favorite A.P. History, U.S. Government, and sociology teacher at Crescent Valley High School grew his
wings, July 10th, 2020. Bill was born in Seattle, Washington and before arriving at Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis as a young teacher, had lived in three other western states.
In the 73 years Bill lived, he enriched and fulfilled the lives of many. He was loved and cherished immensely by family, friends, and students. As many students have shared, “Gos” made each of us feel valued and special. An avid golfer, Bill and his good friend, Gene Hilliard, coached the CV golf team to a state championship. Bill enjoyed the out-of-doors to include fishing with friends and family, golfing with buddies, and watching birds, squirrels and other wildlife in his backyard. A life-long learner, Bill felt it important for his (step) children, Jennifer Yarrow and Brian Kreft to appreciate the history of their country. To this end, the family traveled widely.
Oh, and let’s not forget his fishing trips to Alaska with older brother, Ted Goslow. Or, canoeing in the wilderness of Vancouver, B.C. Bill is survived by his wife, Becki Goslow, step-children;
Jennifer (Scott and Alex) Yarrow, Brian (Ediyana and Emery) Kreft, brother, Ted Goslow and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Wright
Step-father, Harold Keen, father, George E. Goslow, and sister, Dianne Buell.
Bill wanted his students to know how much they enriched his life. At Bill’s request a private family gathering will be held on the Metolius River.
Donations can be made to the Benton County Meals on Wheels and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. As his family and all those who loved him can attest, Bill Aka Papa will be forever remembered as The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com"
