William “Bill” Franklin Goslow

1947 – 2020

In the 73 years Bill lived, he enriched and fulfilled the lives of many. He was loved and cherished immensely by family, friends, and students. As many students have shared, “Gos” made each of us feel valued and special. An avid golfer, Bill and his good friend, Gene Hilliard, coached the CV golf team to a state championship. Bill enjoyed the out-of-doors to include fishing with friends and family, golfing with buddies, and watching birds, squirrels and other wildlife in his backyard. A life-long learner, Bill felt it important for his (step) children, Jennifer Yarrow and Brian Kreft to appreciate the history of their country. To this end, the family traveled widely.