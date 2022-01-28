November 24, 1951 – January 24, 2022

William "Bill" Harris of Albany, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, January 24. Bill was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 24, 1951. He was raised in Corvallis, by mother Marie Harris Bussard and step-father David Bussard. Bill graduated from Corvallis High School in 1970, where he excelled at wrestling. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1974 with a degree in Business. Bill moved to Eastern Oregon shortly after. There he took a job as a production clerk with Johns Manville pipe division.. Over the next 16 years he climbed the corporate ladder, moving the family from Umatilla, (4 years), to Oil City, Pennsylvania (6 years), and finally to Stockton, California (6yrs). Pending a move to JM's corporate headquarters in New Jersey, Bill resigned and headed north to join the family business at RD Bussard & Son in Albany. Upon their step-dad's retirement from Bussard & Son in 1991, Bill and his twin brother, John, happily ran the business for 11 years until John passed away unexpectedly in 2002. Thankfully, Bill's son, Andy, stepped in and Bill was able to retire fully in 2018. His move back to Oregon fulfilled his dream of returning to "God's Country," where he could be with family, camp, hunt, fish, dive, crab, raft, golf, and just be outside at every possible moment.

While at the University of Oregon, Bill met and married the love of his life, Pamela (Michael) Harris. This September would have been 50 years of wedded bliss! Together, the two of them welcomed their daughter, Mykal, and son, Andrew. The four of them went on many family adventures, and years later those adventures continued with the addition of four grandkids. From sleeping on the sand along the Salmon River to enjoying a glass of champagne on a party barge in the middle of the Atlantic, Bill always enjoyed reveling in the experiences and sharing them with his family and friends. Bill always found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren, RV-ing and crabbing with friends and family, floating the river with neighbor, Rod, enjoying a refreshing libation with whomever, and of course admiring/lamenting the Oregon wildlife.

Bill was preceded in death by his twin brother, John F. Harris, mother, Marie S. Harris Bussard, and father, Robert D. Harris. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam, daughter, Mykal, son, Andrew, son-in-law Ryan, daughter-in-law, Anna, and his four grandchildren: Kenzie, Whitney, Kyla, and Ty. Bill is also survived by his step-dad, David, his brothers, Robert and Richard, sisters, Rose Marie and Michelle, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and countless close friends. A bright spot in everyone's lives, Bill made sure those who knew him felt incredibly loved and equally important. His smiles and storytelling could light up any room or gathering. Ever the optimist, Bill was a passionate learner, always eager to acquire knowledge and new experiences. At any given moment, his kindle and reading glasses could be found an arm's reach away. His wisdom was and will continue to be cherished by many. He will be remembered forever.

A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at the Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. Livestream may be available. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please send donations to the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.