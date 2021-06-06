October 8, 1942 - April 13, 2021
William (Bill) Jesse Barnes died April 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Bill was born in Albany to Jesse and Frieda (Lucht) Barnes on October 8, 1942 and lived his entire life in Albany except one year at Oregon Tech. Bill was the "face" of Coastal Farm and Ranch for 40 years, only retiring after a disabling stroke. For 17 remarkable years after his stroke, he still had quick smile, and a hundred great ways to say, “damn okay.” He loved his job, hunting, fishing and grandchildren. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Barb, two children from his first marriage, Cindy Williams and Darren Barnes both of Spokane, step-children, Dori Wittrig, Deb Montgomery, Trish Irwin, and Peter Toedtemeier, eight wonderful grandchildren and four beautiful great-grandchildren. He also leaves siblings, Edward, Lyle and Joyce Nored. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanette Doney. There will be a Celebration of Life in late July.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.