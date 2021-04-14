William "Bill" Lemke

April 22, 1951 - March 27, 2021
William Patrick Lemke, born in Corvallis, Oregon to Fred Ivan and Catharine Anne (Barry) Lemke, passed away in his home in Butte, Montana. He attended St. Mary Catholic School class of 1965, and Corvallis High School, class of 1969. He worked for several years as an auto body restoration technician.
William is survived by sons Jerome, Kyle, Patrick, and Fred, and daughters Jenifer McDonnal and Connie Rodriquez, and siblings Eileene Kaser, Anne Rasmus, Michael, Ellen O'Shea, Cathleen Lemke-Wallace, Suzanne O'Shea, Barry, Julia Ingram, Denise Knorr, and Joanne, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul, and sister, Maryann.
A private family graveside service is planned for April 17 at St. Mary Cemetery, Corvallis. Deacon Chris Anderson officiating.
Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services of Butte Montana is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.