William Charles Warner

February 4, 1949 - July 7, 2021

William “Bill” Charles Warner, 72, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday. He was born in Lebanon to Garth and Lois (Keyser) Warner.

He graduated from Lebanon High School. He served in the United States Navy for four years 1969 - 1974.

Bill worked at ATI Wah Chang for 38 years. He retired February 2011.

He loved fishing, hunting and traveling.

Bill is survived by his wife of 41 and a half years, Marlyne Warner of Lebanon; daughter Laura Markert, both of Lebanon; sons: Derek Warner of Williston, North Dakota, Donald Simmos, Trampas Simmons, both of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters he never met.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 2006; father in 1978; and his sister in 2017.

A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 29th, at 39710 Lacomb Drive, Lebanon, Oregon 97355. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com