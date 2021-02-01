May 27, 1937 - January 27, 2021
William Charles Wisecup, 83, of Albany passed away Wednesday. He was born in Grants Pass to William and Charless Anna (Adplanalp) Wisecup. Bill was raised on Gibson Hill in North Albany, the youngest of four children.
Bill served in the United States Navy for four years aboard the U.S.S. Roanoke.
When he returned home from the Navy he reunited with this high school Sweetheart Donna Mae Misner. They were married on July 1, 1961. Together Bill, Donna and their son Tim made their first home in Albany.
He was a Union Construction Electrician Local #280. He worked in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and on the Alaskan Slope.
Bill and Donna enjoyed fishing and traveling. They always went to Alaska in the summers. They purchased property there and built an RV pad, a shed and set-up camp on their property. Alaska was their "Summer Home" eight years in a row. They would always send fresh halibut to their children and brought home cases of home canned salmon, halibut and clams canned by our mother. Mom, always out fished Bill. She landed a 42 lb. King Salmon and our Dad's biggest Salmon was a measly 38 lbs. out of the Kenai River. Dad's dream was to always be fishing or crabbing, anything to be on his boat the "Donna Mae". He had the best stories and was always ready to make a small wager on the biggest fish caught. Lots of good times.
He enjoyed Friday night poker with his friends at the Albany Eagles #2255. Bill was a member of the Moose Lodge #1942.
Our Father was a good provider, and took great care of our Mother. He will be greatly missed. He's gone Fishing!!
Bill is survived by his son Tim and wife Debby Zeller; daughters Lorie Lanig, Peggy and husband Nick Aguilera, Julie and husband Steve Mason, Patty and husband Mike Ellis; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sister Faye Zimmerman of Portland.
He was preceded in death by his son Ricky David; his parents; sisters: Ruth Dee and Donna Mountz.
A graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden and Mausoleum. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.