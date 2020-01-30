June 9, 1946 – January 26, 2020

William David Carter died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 73 years of age. He was born on June 9, 1946 in Astoria, Oregon, to Vernon Silas Carter and Lydia Mae Connet Carter.

Bill graduated from South Fork High School in Miranda, California, in 1964 and finished one year at Whittier College before he enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the Construction Battalion (Seabees) and served 3 terms before being discharged.

Bill enrolled at Oregon State University graduating with a B.S. in forestry. He worked as a timber cruiser for Champion International, before taking a position with the State of Oregon, timber tax revenue department.

In 1974 he married Debra Ann Thomas. Their first home was in Lebanon, and they had three daughters. In 1987 the family moved to a small farm in Sodaville.

As a family, they attended the First Baptist Church in Lebanon where they developed a wonderful network of supporting friendships. Bill taught Sunday school and was a faithful Awana leader. They later attended Family Bible Fellowship and a home church. Bill and Debbie have enjoyed their church family at the Lebanon Chapel for the last 2 years.