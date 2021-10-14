William Ernest Albright, Jr.

Bill was born in Philadelphia June 6, 1925 to William E Albright and Bertha London Albright. He dropped out of school in the first weeks of the 10th grade, lied about his age and joined the CCC in the summer of 1941 at age 16. WWII broke out and he used his CCC service to verify his age and joined the Navy the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed. Bill served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam spending time on four diesel submarines and ten surface ships for 19 years at sea. He graduated from Officers Candidate School ranking 13th out of 700 students. Bill then attended Naval Post Graduate School to study Meteorology and Oceanography. Ultimately finishing his naval career at the Pacific Fleet Weather Center in Pearl Harbor after 26 years of service as a Navy Lieutenant Commander. Bill left the Navy qualified for command of Destroyer or Submarine.